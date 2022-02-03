Prestige Consumer Healthcare GAAP EPS of $0.99 beats by $0.11, revenue of $274.5M beats by $14.11M; raises full year outlook
Feb. 03, 2022 6:05 AM ETPrestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Prestige Consumer Healthcare press release (NYSE:PBH): FQ3 GAAP EPS of $0.99 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $274.5M (+14.9% Y/Y) beats by $14.11M.
- The Company's net debt position as of December 31, 2021 was approximately $1.5 billion, resulting in a covenant-defined leverage ratio of 3.9x.
- Fiscal 2022 outlook: Revenue of $1,075 to $1,080 million (prior $1,050 to $1,060 million) vs. consensus of $1.06B; Adjusted Diluted E.P.S. of $4.00 to $4.04 (prior $3.93 to $3.98) vs. consensus of $3.95; Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $250 million or more (prior $245 million or more).