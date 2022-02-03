Greenbrier reports strong orders for December-January indicating strength for FQ1
Feb. 03, 2022 6:24 AM ETThe Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- For Q1 ending Nov.30, 2021, The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) reported new railcar orders for 6.3K units worth $685M thereby increasing backlog to 28K units worth $3B.
- For December and January, the company received new orders for 2.9K units worth $345M.
- "Almost all orders announced today originated from North America where we have scaled our flexible manufacturing footprint to address the increasing levels of demand that we began preparing for months ago," chairman & CEO William A. Furman commented.
- Railway Supply Institute American Railway Car Institute Committee (ARCI) data indicate a 50% sequential increase to 13,277 railcars in North American freight railcar orders in fourth calendar quarter of 2021.