Trane Technologies declares $0.67 dividend, approves $3B buyback program
Feb. 03, 2022 6:41 AM ETTrane Technologies plc (TT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) declares $0.67/share quarterly dividend, 13.6% increase from prior dividend of $0.59.
- Forward yield 1.62%
- Payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 4; ex-div March 3.
- This declaration is consistent with the company’s previously announced intention to increase the dividend by 14%.
- The board of directors also authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $3B.
- This new buyback program will commence upon the completion of the 2021 $2B program, of which approximately $1.05B are remaining as of Jan 31, 2022.