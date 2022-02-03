Trane Technologies declares $0.67 dividend, approves $3B buyback program

Feb. 03, 2022 6:41 AM ETTrane Technologies plc (TT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) declares $0.67/share quarterly dividend, 13.6% increase from prior dividend of $0.59.
  • Forward yield 1.62%
  • Payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 4; ex-div March 3.
  • This declaration is consistent with the company’s previously announced intention to increase the dividend by 14%.
  • The board of directors also authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $3B.
  • This new buyback program will commence upon the completion of the 2021 $2B program, of which approximately $1.05B are remaining as of Jan 31, 2022.
