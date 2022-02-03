ALLETE declares $0.65 dividend

Feb. 03, 2022 6:37 AM ETALLETE, Inc. (ALE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) declares $0.65/share quarterly dividend, 3.2% increase from prior dividend of $0.63.
  • Forward yield 4.05%
  • Payable March 1; for shareholders of record Feb. 15; ex-div Feb. 14.
  • “ALLETE’s board is confident with this dividend increase given our growth outlook for ALLETE,” said ALLETE Chair, President and CEO Bethany Owen. “We are pleased to deliver another dividend increase to our shareholders, and this adds to our track record of over 72 consecutive years of dividends paid.”
  • See ALE Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
