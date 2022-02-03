WestRock Non-GAAP EPS of $0.65 beats by $0.01, revenue of $4.95B beats by $20M
Feb. 03, 2022 6:32 AM ETWestRock Company (WRK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- WestRock press release (NYSE:WRK): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.65 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $4.95B (+12.5% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- CEO comment: “As we look to fiscal 2022, we are continuing to execute our transformation program, which included reorganizing our operating businesses to better align with our strategy to deliver profitable growth and to increase transparency into our performance. In addition, we continue to hire key talent, including new Chief Financial Officer, Alex Pease, and new Chief Supply Chain Officer, Peter Anderson, who both bring deep experience and fresh perspective to these critical roles. We are on a journey to position WestRock for outperformance and are executing swiftly with significant opportunity ahead. "