Becton, Dickinson Non-GAAP EPS of $3.64 beats by $0.79, revenue of $5B beats by $240M, raises FY guidance
Feb. 03, 2022 6:33 AM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Becton, Dickinson press release (NYSE:BDX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.64 beats by $0.79.
- GAAP Revenue of $5B (-6.0% Y/Y) beats by $240M.
-
The company raised its full year revenue and adjusted EPS guidance.
- The company now expects fiscal year 2022 revenues to be in the range of $19.55 billion to $19.75 billion vs. $19.47B consensus, which reflects an increase of approximately $250 million compared to approximately $19.3 billion to $19.5 billion previously announced.
- The company now expects fiscal year 2022 adjusted diluted EPS to be $12.80 to $13.00 vs. $12.45 consensus, including an incremental headwind of approximately $0.10 from foreign currency, compared to $12.30 to $12.50 previously.