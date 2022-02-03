Becton, Dickinson Non-GAAP EPS of $3.64 beats by $0.79, revenue of $5B beats by $240M, raises FY guidance

Feb. 03, 2022 6:33 AM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Becton, Dickinson press release (NYSE:BDX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.64 beats by $0.79.
  • GAAP Revenue of $5B (-6.0% Y/Y) beats by $240M.

  • The company raised its full year revenue and adjusted EPS guidance.

    • The company now expects fiscal year 2022 revenues to be in the range of $19.55 billion to $19.75 billion vs. $19.47B consensus, which reflects an increase of approximately $250 million compared to approximately $19.3 billion to $19.5 billion previously announced.
    • The company now expects fiscal year 2022 adjusted diluted EPS to be $12.80 to $13.00 vs. $12.45 consensus, including an incremental headwind of approximately $0.10 from foreign currency, compared to $12.30 to $12.50 previously.
