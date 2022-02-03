Consumer Portfolio Services announces $316.8M in asset-backed securitization

Feb. 03, 2022 6:33 AM ETConsumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) trades 4.6% higher premarket after it closed its first term securitization in 2022 which is the 25th consecutive securitization to receive a triple “A” rating from at least two rating agencies on the senior class of notes.
  • In the transaction, qualified institutional buyers purchased $316.8M of asset-backed notes secured by $330M in automobile receivables originated by CPS.
  • The weighted average coupon on the notes is ~2.54%.
  • The transaction utilizes a pre-funding structure, in which CPS sold ~$217.8M of receivables at inception and plans to sell ~$112.2M of additional receivables in February 2022.
  • This further sale is intended to provide CPS with long-term financing for receivables purchased primarily in the month of January.
