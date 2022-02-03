MAXIMUS Non-GAAP EPS of $1.12, revenue of $1.15B
Feb. 03, 2022 6:34 AM ETMaximus, Inc. (MMS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- MAXIMUS press release (NYSE:MMS): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.12.
- Revenue of $1.15B.
- The company is raising revenue guidance for FY2022 to $4.5B to $4.7B and maintaining diluted earnings per share guidance of $4.00 to $4.30 per share, or $5.07 to $5.37 per share adjusting for amortization of intangible assets.
- "Entering fiscal year 2022, we expected a lower earnings profile in the first half of the year. More importantly, we continue to anticipate a solid second half of fiscal year 2022, creating positive momentum into fiscal year 2023," shared Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer.