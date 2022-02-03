Honeywell Non-GAAP EPS of $2.09 beats by $0.01, revenue of $8.66B misses by $80M

Feb. 03, 2022 6:34 AM ETHoneywell International Inc. (HON)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Honeywell press release (NASDAQ:HON): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.09 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $8.66B (-2.7% Y/Y) misses by $80M.
  • Honeywell's outlook for 2022: The company expects sales of $35.4 billion to $36.4 billion vs. $36.81B consensus, representing year-over-year organic growth of 4% to 7%, or 5% to 8% excluding the impact of COVID-driven mask sales declines; segment margin expansion of 10 to 50 basis points, including the (30) basis point impact of its newly combined Quantinuum business; earnings per share of $8.40 to $8.70, up 4% to 8% adjusted vs. $8.97 consensus; operating cash flow of $5.7 billion to $6.1 billion, and free cash flow of $4.7 billion to $5.1 billion.
