Nasdaq futures follow Meta down sharply; S&P 500, Dow Jones futures slump

Stock index futures point to a sharply lower opening as investors took megacap Meta shares to the woodshed after its results.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) (NASDAQ:QQQ) -2.4% are under the biggest pressure with Meta the fourth-largest-weighted stock in the index at about 5%.

S&P futures (SPX) (NYSEARCA:SPY) -1.3% are also slumping while Dow futures (DJI) -0.4% are escaping the Meta effect.

Meta is down 20% in premarket trading after a decline in daily active users, a revenue warning and worries about its metaverse business. The selloff is erasing about $180M in market cap, nearly the whole market cap of Netflix.

Meta's weakness hit other social media plays like Snap, which are still falling before the bell.

"Investors were understandably troubled by the results, made worse by news that the current quarter was coming with a host of headwinds - not least of which being uncertainty about advertising budgets," Laura Hoy, analyst at Hargreaves Landsdown, said. "Facebook depends on advertising revenue to support growth. The group constantly needs to upgrade and expand its servers and networks."

"Research and development is another drain on incoming cash as the group looks for new ways to keep its users entertained and work around clever ad blockers. With total spend expected to rise at least 26% in the year ahead, profit declines simply won’t cut it."

In rates, the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 basis point to 1.78%.

"The number of hikes in 2022 got down to 4.625 in early US trading (yesterday) from 5.05 near the US open on Monday before closing at 4.71 (-0.07 hikes on the day), its lowest level in a week," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid wrote.

Before the bell, weekly jobless are expected to drop to 245K.

"US weekly initial and continuing jobless claims data is too late to affect the employment report, but omicron has led to job losses," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said. "Lower income households were already cutting back on spending (PayPal noted this in the fourth quarter), and losing employment income would further slow their demand."

Read more details from Meta's earnings call.