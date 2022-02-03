Quest Diagnostics Non-GAAP EPS of $3.33 beats by $0.14, revenue of $2.74B beats by $80M

Feb. 03, 2022 6:41 AM ETQuest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Quest Diagnostics press release (NYSE:DGX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.33 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $2.74B (-8.7% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
  • Full year 2022 reported diluted EPS expected to be between $7.63 and $8.33, and adjusted diluted EPS expected to be between $8.65 and $9.35 vs. $8.68B consensus.
  • Net revenue of $9.0B-$9.5B vs. $9.14B consensus.
  • Quest Diagnostics' Board of Directors authorized a 6.5% increase in its quarterly dividend from $0.62 to $0.66 per share, or $2.64 per share annually, starting with the dividend payable on April 20, 2022 to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on April 6, 2022.
