CareTrust acquires Ennis Care Center, expands skilled nursing portfolio in Texas

Feb. 03, 2022 6:44 AM ETCareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Utilizing its cash on hand, CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) acquired 155-bed skilled nursing facility Ennis Care Center in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex which will be added to CareTrust’s existing master lease with affiliates of Eduro Healthcare, who took over operations on Feb.1,2022.
  • With this acquisition, CareTrust's relationship with Eduro increases to 9 facilities and increases annual rent under the Eduro master lease by $815K.
  • In relation to the transaction, the initial term of Eduro's master lease with CareTrust was also extended by four years.
  • With the 4-year extension of the initial term, the CareTrust master lease with Eduro has a remaining initial term of ~12 years with two 5-year renewal options and CPI-based annual rent escalators.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.