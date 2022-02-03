CareTrust acquires Ennis Care Center, expands skilled nursing portfolio in Texas
Feb. 03, 2022 6:44 AM ETCareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Utilizing its cash on hand, CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) acquired 155-bed skilled nursing facility Ennis Care Center in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex which will be added to CareTrust’s existing master lease with affiliates of Eduro Healthcare, who took over operations on Feb.1,2022.
- With this acquisition, CareTrust's relationship with Eduro increases to 9 facilities and increases annual rent under the Eduro master lease by $815K.
- In relation to the transaction, the initial term of Eduro's master lease with CareTrust was also extended by four years.
- With the 4-year extension of the initial term, the CareTrust master lease with Eduro has a remaining initial term of ~12 years with two 5-year renewal options and CPI-based annual rent escalators.