Advanced Drainage Systems GAAP EPS of $0.86, revenue of $715.36M
Feb. 03, 2022 6:45 AM ETAdvanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Advanced Drainage Systems press release (NYSE:WMS): FQ3 GAAP EPS of $0.86.
- Revenue of $715.36M (+47.1% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 26.9% to $176.2M.
- CEO comment: "In the fourth quarter, we will ramp up new production equipment at both ADS and Infiltrator. The new equipment coming online will modestly benefit fourth quarter production, with a larger impact in the next fiscal year. These investments will allow us to bring down high backlog levels and service the strong demand we see in our end markets, particularly in key growth regions like the southeast United States. Finally, our demand environment, strong backlog, favorable pricing and progress on the continuous improvement initiatives give us confidence in today's increased sales targets and reaffirmed Adjusted EBITDA guidance. We will stay focused on executing the fiscal year 2022 plan and continue to work through the labor availability and supply chain issues we face in the market today."