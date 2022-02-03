Advanced Drainage Systems declares $0.11 dividend, approves $1B buyback program
Feb. 03, 2022 6:51 AM ETAdvanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) declares $0.11/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 0.38%
- Payable March 15; for shareholders of record March 1; ex-div Feb. 28.
- The current dividend represents 22% increase Y/Y.
- The company also announced that the Board approved a new $1B stock repurchase program.
- CEO comment: "The $1 billion authorized under the new share repurchase program will be executed over multiple years, giving us flexibility to execute on our strategic priorities to drive both organic and inorganic growth. Our strong financial performance and operational excellence initiatives provide us with the confidence and financial flexibility to return excess cash to our shareholders while simultaneously continuing to strategically invest in our business, as evidenced by this year’s increase in capital expenditures, the recent acquisition of Jet Polymers and the $292 million executed on share repurchases year-to-date.”