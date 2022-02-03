Meritor Non-GAAP EPS of $0.80, revenue of $984M
Feb. 03, 2022 6:47 AM ETMeritor, Inc. (MTOR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Meritor press release (NYSE:MTOR): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.80.
- Revenue of $984M (+10.7% Y/Y).
- For FY2022, revenue to be in the range of $4.B to $4.3B; Net income from continuing operations to be in the range of $220M to $255M; Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations to be in the range of $3.25 to $3.75.
- "We are pleased with our financial results this quarter," said Chris Villavarayan, CEO and president of Meritor. "Our momentum is strong as we look ahead to successfully completing M2022 and beginning our new three-year plan."