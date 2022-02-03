Liquidity Services Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 beats by $0.02, GMV of $260.2M beats by $48.91M

For Q2-FY22 our guidance is as follows:

GMV - We expect GMV for Q2-FY22 to range from $260 million to $290 million.

GAAP Net Income - We expect GAAP Net Income for Q2-FY22 to range from $1.5 million to $4.5 million.

GAAP Diluted EPS - We expect GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share for Q2-FY22 to range from $0.04 to $0.13.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA -We expect Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for Q2-FY22 to range from $6.5 million to $9.5 million.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS - We expect Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share for Q2-FY22 to range from $0.11 to $0.20.