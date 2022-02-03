Liquidity Services Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 beats by $0.02, GMV of $260.2M beats by $48.91M

Feb. 03, 2022 6:51 AM ETLiquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Liquidity Services press release (NASDAQ:LQDT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 beats by $0.02.
  • GMV of $260.2M (+36.7% Y/Y) beats by $48.91M.
  • Trailing 12 month GMV up 45%, Net Income of $50.0 million1, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $43.4 million.
  • At the end of Q1-FY22, registered buyers totaled approximately 4,713,000, up 23% Y/Y.
  • Completed transactions increased to approximately 211,000 in Q1-FY22, up 39% Y/Y.

  • For Q2-FY22 our guidance is as follows:

    GMV - We expect GMV for Q2-FY22 to range from $260 million to $290 million.

    GAAP Net Income - We expect GAAP Net Income for Q2-FY22 to range from $1.5 million to $4.5 million.

    GAAP Diluted EPS - We expect GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share for Q2-FY22 to range from $0.04 to $0.13.

    Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA -We expect Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for Q2-FY22 to range from $6.5 million to $9.5 million.

    Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS - We expect Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share for Q2-FY22 to range from $0.11 to $0.20.

