Linde signs agreement with Singapore based semiconductor manufacturer
Feb. 03, 2022 6:51 AM ETLinde plc (LIN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Linde (NYSE:LIN) signed an agreement to supply high-purity industrial gases to a leading semiconductor manufacturer in Singapore.
- The company will build, own and operate a state-of-the-art SPECTRA generator to produce ultra-high-purity nitrogen and oxygen for the customer's new multi-billion-dollar semiconductor fabrication plant.
- The new SPECTRA plant is expected to start up in late 2022.
- This agreement is part of $1B+ of new electronic projects signed by Linde with leading electronics companies in the past year.
- Shares trading 1% down premarket.