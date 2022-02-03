Linde signs agreement with Singapore based semiconductor manufacturer

Feb. 03, 2022 6:51 AM ETLinde plc (LIN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Liquid Nitrogen Containers, Used In A Nightclub In Southern California

WilliamSherman/iStock via Getty Images

  • Linde (NYSE:LIN) signed an agreement to supply high-purity industrial gases to a leading semiconductor manufacturer in Singapore.
  • The company will build, own and operate a state-of-the-art SPECTRA generator to produce ultra-high-purity nitrogen and oxygen for the customer's new multi-billion-dollar semiconductor fabrication plant.
  • The new SPECTRA plant is expected to start up in late 2022.
  • This agreement is part of $1B+ of new electronic projects signed by Linde with leading electronics companies in the past year.
  • Shares trading 1% down premarket.
