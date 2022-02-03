NuStar Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14, revenue of $417.42M
Feb. 03, 2022 6:53 AM ETNuStar Energy L.P. (NS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- NuStar press release (NYSE:NS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14.
- Revenue of $417.42M (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Distributable cash flow available to common limited partners was $63 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, flat with the fourth quarter of 2020. The distribution coverage ratio to common limited partners was 1.43 times for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- NuStar’s refined products pipeline throughput was up 16 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
- “Turning to our full-year 2022 projections, we are encouraged by signs of continuing economic rebound, and we currently expect to generate full-year 2022 net income in the range of $242 to $270 million, and EBITDA in the range of $700 to $750 million, the midpoint of which represents 6 percent growth over our 2021 EBITDA, adjusted for the Eastern U.S. terminals sale and other items,” Barron said.
- “Once again, we expect to self-fund all of our 2022 spending from internally generated cash flows, just as we did in 2021, and we remain committed to continuing to improve our debt-to-EBITDA ratio in 2022,” Barron concluded.