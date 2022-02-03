Lazard Non-GAAP EPS of $1.92 beats by $0.49, revenue of $968M beats by $111.04M
Feb. 03, 2022 6:53 AM ETLazard Ltd (LAZ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Lazard press release (NYSE:LAZ): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.92 beats by $0.49.
- Revenue of $968M (+14.0% Y/Y) beats by $111.04M.
Our results underscore the strong performance by both our businesses across our global franchise,” said Kenneth M. Jacobs, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lazard. “With unprecedented advisory activity and a robust level of assets under management, we continue to invest for growth and long-term shareholder value.”
For the fourth quarter of 2021, Financial Advisory operating revenue was a quarterly record $608 million, 20% higher than the fourth quarter of 2020.