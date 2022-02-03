Roche sets 2022 guidance amid falling demand for COVID-related products
Feb. 03, 2022 6:53 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) ADRs are trading ~2% lower in the pre-market after the Swiss drugmaker warned that sales of its COVID-19 medicines and diagnostics could decline by CHF 2B – CHF 5B in 2022, and losses to biosimilars would approach CHF 2.5B.
- While the company projects sales to grow at mid-single digits with a low- to mid-single-digit range in core earnings per share on a constant currency basis, excluding the above impact, sales are expected to grow in the high-single-digit range in 2022.
- In 2021, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) reported CHF 62.8B of group sales with a ~9% YoY growth on a constant currency basis, while core EPS jumped ~4% YoY on a similar basis to CHF 19.81 per share.
- Pharmaceuticals Division and Diagnostics Division generated CHF 45.0B and CHF 17.8B with 3% YoY and 29% YoY growth (CER), respectively. Meanwhile, core operating profit reached CHF 21.9B with ~4% YoY growth.
- For 2021, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) proposed its dividends to increase up to CHF 9.30, which will become its 35th consecutive dividend hike if approved by shareholders.
- Commenting on the company’s plans for Alzheimer’s disease with the clinical-stage candidate, gantenerumab, head of Roche's pharmaceuticals division, William Anderson, said on the conference call that the company aims to “deliver unequivocal efficacy.”
- "Our goal is ... to deliver a knock-out blow on the disease in a way that is really compelling and clear," Reuters reported quoting Anderson, who noted the large size and the length of the two ongoing studies.
- Read: In late 2021, the FDA awarded the Breakthrough Therapy designation for gantenerumab in Alzheimer’s.