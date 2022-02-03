Cardinal Health Non-GAAP EPS of $1.27 beats by $0.04, revenue of $45.46B beats by $140M
- Cardinal Health press release (NYSE:CAH): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.27 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $45.46B (+9.4% Y/Y) beats by $140M.
- The company updated its fiscal year 2022 guidance range for non-GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to $5.15 to $5.50, from $5.60 to $5.90 vs. $5.38 consensus.
- Additionally, the company updated expectations for its fiscal year 2022 non-GAAP effective tax rate to 23% to 24.5%, from 23% to 25%, and its Interest and Other to $140 million to $160 million, from $150 million to $180 million.