Cardinal Health Non-GAAP EPS of $1.27 beats by $0.04, revenue of $45.46B beats by $140M

Feb. 03, 2022 6:55 AM ETCardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Cardinal Health press release (NYSE:CAH): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.27 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $45.46B (+9.4% Y/Y) beats by $140M.
  • The company updated its fiscal year 2022 guidance range for non-GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to $5.15 to $5.50, from $5.60 to $5.90 vs. $5.38 consensus.
  • Additionally, the company updated expectations for its fiscal year 2022 non-GAAP effective tax rate to 23% to 24.5%, from 23% to 25%, and its Interest and Other to $140 million to $160 million, from $150 million to $180 million.
