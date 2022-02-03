Harley-Davidson adds H Partners rep to its board
Feb. 03, 2022 6:56 AM ETHarley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) said it struck a deal with major shareholders H Partners.
- As part of the agreement, H Partners' Jared Dourdeville joined the company's board of directors and been appointed to the Human Resources Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.
- H Partners increased its stake in Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson (HOG) to 8% last December. At that time, the activist investor expressed concerns on Harley-Davidson's executive compensation structure, governance practices and composition of the board. H Partners also pushed for a board seat.
- Shares of Harley-Davidson (HOG) fell 0.11% in premarket action on Thursday to $33.11. See the advanced chart.