Harley-Davidson adds H Partners rep to its board

Feb. 03, 2022 6:56 AM ETHarley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Harley sign

vesilvio/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) said it struck a deal with major shareholders H Partners.
  • As part of the agreement, H Partners' Jared Dourdeville joined the company's board of directors and been appointed to the Human Resources Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.
  • H Partners increased its stake in Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson (HOG) to 8% last December. At that time, the activist investor expressed concerns on Harley-Davidson's executive compensation structure, governance practices and composition of the board. H Partners also pushed for a board seat.
  • Shares of Harley-Davidson (HOG) fell 0.11% in premarket action on Thursday to $33.11. See the advanced chart.
