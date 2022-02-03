Biogen Non-GAAP EPS of $3.39 beats by $0.02, revenue of $2.74B beats by $120M

Feb. 03, 2022 7:00 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Biogen press release (NASDAQ:BIIB): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.39 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $2.74B (-3.9% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
  • FY22 Outlook: Revenue of $9.7B-$10B vs. consensus of $10.33B.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $14.25-$16.00 vs. consensus of $18.69.
  • Non-GAAP R&D expense is expected to be between $2.2 billion and $2.3 billion.
  • NonGAAP SG&A expense is expected to be between $2.5 billion and $2.6 billion.
  • The company expects that we will utilize a portion of the remaining share repurchase authorization of $2,800 million through the end of 2022.
