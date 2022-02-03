ConocoPhillips declares $0.46 dividend, variable dividend of $0.30, adds $1B buyback
Feb. 03, 2022 7:05 AM ETConocoPhillips (COP)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor6 Comments
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) declares $0.46/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 2.0%
- Payable March 1; for shareholders of record Feb. 14; ex-div Feb. 11.
- The company declared second-quarter variable return of cash (VROC) payment of $0.30, a 50% increase over the first-quarter VROC, payable on April 14, to shareholders on record of March 31.
- Combined, the targeted 2022 ordinary dividend and VROC represent a more than 50% increase in cash return to shareholders compared to 2021.
- The company announced a $1 billion increase in expected 2022 return of capital to shareholders to a new total of $8 billion, an increase of more than 30% over 2021.