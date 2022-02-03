Xylem Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.02, revenue of $1.32B beats by $10M; issues full year guidance above estimates
Feb. 03, 2022 7:01 AM ETXylem Inc. (XYL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Xylem press release (NYSE:XYL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $1.32B (-3.6% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
Xylem forecasts full-year 2022 revenue in the range of $5.25 to $5.35 billion, up 1 to 3 percent on a reported basis and up 3 to 5 percent on an organic basis vs. consensus of $5.49B.
Full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 16 to 17 percent. This results in adjusted earnings per share of $2.35 to $2.70 vs. consensus of $2.96, which represents a decline of 6 percent to an increase of 8 percent from Xylem’s 2021 adjusted results.