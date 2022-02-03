BCE Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.76, revenue of C$6.21B
Feb. 03, 2022 7:04 AM ETBCE Inc. (BCE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor6 Comments
- BCE press release (NYSE:BCE): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.76.
- Revenue of C$6.21B (+1.8% Y/Y).
- Q4 consolidated adjusted EBITDA growth of 1.1% on 3.0% higher service revenue; reached 99% of pre-COVID 2019 revenue and adjusted EBITDA levels in 2021
- Q4 cash flows from operating activities up 6.9% to C$1,743 million, driving higher year-over-year free cash flow of C$236 million
- Leading wireless financial results with service revenue growth of 6.3%, 5.3% higher adjusted EBITDA and 3.3% increase in mobile phone blended ARPU2 as we welcomed 109,726 new net mobile phone subscriber activations, up 77.8%
- Best annual retail residential net subscriber performance in 10 years; 47,618 total retail Internet net activations, up 7.0%; IPTV net activations increased 38.3% to 29,191
- Bell Media digital revenue3 up 36%, contributing to 7.3% total media revenue growth
- Surpassed upsized 2021 network expansion targets, delivering approximately 1.1 million new direct fibre and Wireless Home Internet (WHI) locations and mobile 5G to more than 70% of Canadians; WHI buildout completed with 1 million households reached one year earlier than plan