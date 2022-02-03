BCE Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.76, revenue of C$6.21B

Feb. 03, 2022 7:04 AM ETBCE Inc. (BCE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • BCE press release (NYSE:BCE): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.76.
  • Revenue of C$6.21B (+1.8% Y/Y).
  • Q4 consolidated adjusted EBITDA growth of 1.1% on 3.0% higher service revenue; reached 99% of pre-COVID 2019 revenue and adjusted EBITDA levels in 2021
  • Q4 cash flows from operating activities up 6.9% to C$1,743 million, driving higher year-over-year free cash flow of C$236 million
  • Leading wireless financial results with service revenue growth of 6.3%, 5.3% higher adjusted EBITDA and 3.3% increase in mobile phone blended ARPU2 as we welcomed 109,726 new net mobile phone subscriber activations, up 77.8%
  • Best annual retail residential net subscriber performance in 10 years; 47,618 total retail Internet net activations, up 7.0%; IPTV net activations increased 38.3% to 29,191
  • Bell Media digital revenue3 up 36%, contributing to 7.3% total media revenue growth
  • Surpassed upsized 2021 network expansion targets, delivering approximately 1.1 million new direct fibre and Wireless Home Internet (WHI) locations and mobile 5G to more than 70% of Canadians; WHI buildout completed with 1 million households reached one year earlier than plan
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.