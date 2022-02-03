ConocoPhillips Non-GAAP EPS of $2.27 beats by $0.08

Feb. 03, 2022 7:06 AM ETConocoPhillips (COP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • ConocoPhillips press release (NYSE:COP): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.27 beats by $0.08.

  • Outlook: The company’s 2022 operating plan capital budget is $7.2 billion; production guidance is 1.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MMBOED).

  • First-quarter 2022 production is expected to be 1.75 MMBOED to 1.79 MMBOED, essentially flat to fourth-quarter 2021 on a pro forma basis.

  • Guidance for 2022 includes adjusted operating cost of $7.3 billion and some anticipated inflation; adjusted corporate segment net loss of $1.0 billion; and depreciation, depletion and amortization of $7.9 billion. Guidance excludes potential special items.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.