ConocoPhillips Non-GAAP EPS of $2.27 beats by $0.08
Feb. 03, 2022 7:06 AM ETConocoPhillips (COP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ConocoPhillips press release (NYSE:COP): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.27 beats by $0.08.
Outlook: The company’s 2022 operating plan capital budget is $7.2 billion; production guidance is 1.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MMBOED).
First-quarter 2022 production is expected to be 1.75 MMBOED to 1.79 MMBOED, essentially flat to fourth-quarter 2021 on a pro forma basis.
Guidance for 2022 includes adjusted operating cost of $7.3 billion and some anticipated inflation; adjusted corporate segment net loss of $1.0 billion; and depreciation, depletion and amortization of $7.9 billion. Guidance excludes potential special items.