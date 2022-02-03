Penn National GAAP EPS of $0.26 misses by $0.26, revenue of $1.57B beats by $60M
Feb. 03, 2022 7:06 AM ETPenn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Penn National press release (NASDAQ:PENN): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.26 misses by $0.26.
- Revenue of $1.57B (+52.4% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
- Adjusted EBITDAR of $480.5M, an increase of $115.1M year-over-year and $81.1M versus 2019.
- CEO comment: "Given our confidence and improved visibility regarding both our retail and interactive segments, as well as our strong financial position, we are pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has authorized a $750 million, three-year share repurchase program, and we are re-initiating guidance. For 2022, we are guiding to a net revenue range of $6.07 billion to $6.39 billion and an Adjusted EBITDAR range of $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion."