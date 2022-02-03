The Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) reported sales rose 14% in Q4 on a constant currency basis. Sales for the Americas business were up 24%, while the Asia Pacific business recorded sales growth of 6%. Sales for the Europe/Middle East/Africa business jumped 16% during the quarter to top the consensus expectation of +13%.

Organic sales were up 12%. Net sales grew in every region and product category for Estee Lauder (EL), reflecting early stages of recovery in brick-and-mortar retail stores, primarily in western markets, and strength in online.

Adjusted gross margin was 77.9% of sales vs. 77.7% a year ago and the consensus mark of 77.0%. Operating margin came in at 25.6% of sales vs. 21.9% a year ago.

Estee Lauder (EL) noted that demand for makeup improved significantly in Q4, but continues to be the only category that remains below the pre-pandemic period. The company also pointed to fewer makeup usage occasions and ongoing mask wearing as a factor Demand for skin care, fragrance and hair care have all grown from pre-pandemic levels.

Shares of Estee Lauder (EL) are up 0.26% premarket to $320.00 following the earnings topper.