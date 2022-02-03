VEON to establish new parent holding company in U.K.
- VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) announced its intention to move its group parent company to the U.K. with introduction of a newly formed UK incorporated public limited company.
- The new parent company will replace the VEON Group's ultimate parent company by way of a Bermuda court-approved scheme of arrangement.
- The change in incorporation of the top holding company is expected to enable VEON and its operating subsidiaries to operate more effectively across its markets.
- The company does not expect any adverse tax consequences, any material impact on its financial operations or result in changes to its day-to-day operations with this change.
- As part of these transactions, common shares and ADSs in VEONare expected to be exchanged on a 1-for-1 basis for ordinary shares and ADSs, respectively, in the new U.K. parent company and such shares and ADSs are expected to be listed and traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ, respectively, under the same symbol, "VEON".