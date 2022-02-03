Tuesday Morning GAAP EPS of $0.02, revenue of $251.4M
Feb. 03, 2022 7:12 AM ETTuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Tuesday Morning press release (NASDAQ:TUEM): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.02.
- Revenue of $251.4M (+26.6% Y/Y).
- As of the end of the second quarter fiscal 2022, the Company operated 492 stores compared to 705 stores at the end of the second quarter fiscal 2020 and 490 stores at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
- Comparable store sales increased 1.0% for the 486 stores that were open in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 and the second quarter of fiscal 2020, despite store inventory ending down 26% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020, which included 14 promotional events.