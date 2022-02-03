Can Bristol Myers (BMY) maintain positive earnings momentum in Q4?

Feb. 03, 2022 7:13 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 4, 2022, before the market opens.

The consensus EPS estimate is $1.80 (+23.29% Y/Y) and Revenue estimate is $12.00B (+8.38% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BMY has beaten EPS estimates 87.5% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

In Q3 2021, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 4.26% and a revenue surprise of 0.87%.

BMY's multiple myeloma drug, Revlimid was one of the top revenue generator in Q3 with sales of $3.3B, up 11% Y/Y. The Zacks consensus for the drug is $3.4B.

Blood thinner drug, Eliquis, was also one of the top revenue generators in last quarter with sales of $2.4B, up 15% Y/Y. The Zacks consensus estimate stands at $2.5B.

In Q3 2021, sales of key immuno-oncology drug, Opdivo increased 7% to $1.91B (Zacks consensus $2B). Melanoma drug, Yervoy revenue rose 15% in Q3 to $515M (Zacks consensus $541M).

Financial analytics firm Evaluate Vantage projects Bristol Myers' Eliquis (apixaban), Revlimid (lenalidomide) and Opdivo (nivolumab) can dominate pharma drug sales in 2022 at ~$12B, over $11B and ~$9B, respectively.

Recently, EMA's expert panel recommended BMY's CAR T cell therapy, Breyanzi, as a treatment for three forms of lymphoma.

In December, FDA approved Bristol Myers' Orencia (abatacept) as a preventative medicine for adults and children with acute graft versus host disease.

