Ametek Non-GAAP EPS of $1.37 beats by $0.07, revenue of $1.5B beats by $30M; issues Q1 and FY22 guidance
Feb. 03, 2022 7:17 AM ETAMETEK, Inc. (AME)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Ametek press release (NYSE:AME): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.37 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $1.5B (+25.0% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
"For 2022, we expect overall sales to be up approximately 10% compared to 2021 vs. consensus growth of 9.66% Y/Y. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $5.30 to $5.42, an increase of 9% to 12% over the comparable basis for 2021 vs. consensus of $5.40".
"For the first quarter of 2022, overall sales are expected to be up approximately 20% compared to the same period last year vs. consensus growth of 17.80% Y/Y. Adjusted earnings in the quarter are anticipated to be in the range of $1.24 to $1.28 per share, up 16% to 20% vs. consensus of $1.27," concluded Mr. Zapico.