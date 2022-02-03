Janus Henderson to sell Intech unit in management-led buyout
Feb. 03, 2022 7:18 AM ETJanus Henderson Group plc (JHG)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Intech Investment Management, a specialized global quantitative equity manager and part of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG), will become a private, fully independent company through a management-led buyout.
- Terms of the deal, which is expected to close by the end of H1 2022, were not disclosed.
- The transaction will allow Janus Henderson (JHG) to focus on active, fundamental investing and Intech to focus on quantitative investing products for institutional investors.
- After the deal closes, Intech will form a new board chaired by Churchill Franklin, co-founder and former CEO of Arcadian Asset Management. Jose Marques, former head of trading at Bridgewater Associates and current CEO of Entrypoint Capital, will become Intech's CEO. Current CEO Adrian Banner will become dedicated chief investment officer.
- In November, Janus Henderson (JHG) announced that it's searching for a new CEO as Dick Weil plans to retire at the end of March.