Hain Celestial posts mixed earnings report, plans aggressive pricing actions

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) recorded a sales drop of 10% in FQ2.

Sales in North America were up 1% when adjusted for foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands. Sales for the international business were down 6% after being adjusted for foreign exchange, divestitures and discontinued brands. The drop was mainly due to a decline in the Europe operating segment, partially offset by an increase in sales in the Ella's Kitchen UK operating segment.

Adjusted net income was $34.3M vs. $34.7M last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $59.3M vs. $62.2M a year ago.

Hain Celestial's (HAIN) board approved an additional $200M share repurchase authorization.

Looking ahead, the food company said it expects to see a low single-digit adjusted sales growth consistent with prior guidance, modest adjusted gross margin reduction and adjusted EBITDA approximately flat compared to last year. Hain said it has utilized aggressive pricing and productivity to offset most of its cost headwinds. Accelerating topline growth in the second half of the year is anticipated as well as continued elevated supply chain costs and disruptions. "We believe that many of these costs will abate over time and remain very focused on our Hain 3.0 strategy as we pivot toward becoming a high growth and highly profitable global health and wellness company," noted CEO Mark Schiller.

Shares of Hain Celestial (HAIN) were flat after the earnings reports dropped.