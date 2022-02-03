Ucommune receives Nasdaq non-compliance for minimum bid price requirement

Feb. 03, 2022 7:20 AM ETUcommune International Ltd (UK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Nasdaq notified Ucommune (NASDAQ:UK) that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in continued listing rules.
  • Based on closing price between Dec.8 to Jan.21, the company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.
  • However, it does not currently impact the listing it has been granted 180 calendar days, or until July 25, 2022 to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule.
  • In case of not meeting requirements, it will either be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may face delisting.
  • Shares trading 2.3% down premarket.
