Ucommune receives Nasdaq non-compliance for minimum bid price requirement
Feb. 03, 2022 7:20 AM ETUcommune International Ltd (UK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Nasdaq notified Ucommune (NASDAQ:UK) that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in continued listing rules.
- Based on closing price between Dec.8 to Jan.21, the company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.
- However, it does not currently impact the listing it has been granted 180 calendar days, or until July 25, 2022 to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule.
- In case of not meeting requirements, it will either be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may face delisting.
- Shares trading 2.3% down premarket.