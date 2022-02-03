Eli Lilly tops Q4 revenue estimates as sales of COVID-19 antibodies exceed $1B

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is trading lower in the pre-market after missing its Q4 2021 earnings estimates. However, the company posted better than expected quarterly revenue after generating ~$1.0B sales of COVID-19 antibodies during the quarter with ~22% YoY growth compared to $217.1M in the prior quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter jumped at ~8% YoY to $8.0B, and excluding the revenue from COVID-19 antibodies, worldwide revenue grew 6% YoY in the fourth quarter. Revenue from the U.S. climbed ~13% YoY to $5.2B while overseas revenue slipped ~1% YoY to $2.8B.

Among notable contributors to the top line, the revenue from Humalog insulin injection dropped ~16% YoY to $434.9M, and Trulicity revenue climbed ~22% YoY to $1.9B. Revenue from Taltz and JAK inhibitor Olumiant gained 38% YoY and ~55% YoY to reach $647.4M and $306.0M, respectively.

Meanwhile, the non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter slipped by 2.5 percentage points to ~76.6%, driven by higher sales of COVID-19 antibodies. While non-GAAP net income climbed ~8% YoY to $2.3B earnings, earnings on a reported basis fell ~18% YoY to $1.7B.

For 2022, Eli Lilly (LLY) reiterated its previously issued earnings guidance indicating $8.00 to $8.15 on a reported basis and $8.50 to $8.65 on a non-GAAP basis per share.

A conference call on earnings is scheduled for today at 9:00 AM EST.

