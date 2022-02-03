GameStop forms partnership with Immutable X

Feb. 03, 2022 7:28 AM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • GameStop (NYSE:GME) has signed a partnership with Immutable X Pty Limited.
  • The partnership establishes an up to $100M fund in Immutable X’s IMX tokens, which the parties intend to use for grants to creators of non-fungible token (NFT) content and technology.
  • Immutable X will also become a layer-2 partner and platform for GameStop and the Company’s NFT marketplace that is expected to launch later this year.
  • Immutable X will also provide up to approximately $150M in IMX tokens to GameStop upon the achievement of certain milestones.
  • GME shares down 1.6% premarket.
  • Read the latest sell rating by David Trainer who writes the company is overvalued and don’t generate anywhere near the profits necessary to justify their current valuations.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.