GameStop forms partnership with Immutable X
Feb. 03, 2022
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) has signed a partnership with Immutable X Pty Limited.
- The partnership establishes an up to $100M fund in Immutable X’s IMX tokens, which the parties intend to use for grants to creators of non-fungible token (NFT) content and technology.
- Immutable X will also become a layer-2 partner and platform for GameStop and the Company’s NFT marketplace that is expected to launch later this year.
- Immutable X will also provide up to approximately $150M in IMX tokens to GameStop upon the achievement of certain milestones.
- GME shares down 1.6% premarket.
