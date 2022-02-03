OUTLOOK:

For the full year 2022, Hubbell anticipates organic sales growth from continuing operations of 8-10%. The impact on sales of M&A and foreign exchange are expected to be approximately neutral.

Hubbell anticipates 2022 GAAP diluted earnings per share expectations in the range of $7.75 to $8.25 and adjusted diluted earnings per share (“Adjusted EPS”) from continuing operations in the range of $8.75 to $9.25 vs consensus of $9.15. Adjusted EPS excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, which the Company expects to be approximately $1.00 per share for the full year. The Company believes Adjusted EPS is a useful measure of underlying financial performance in light of our acquisition strategy.

The earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share ranges are based on an adjusted tax rate of 22 to 22.5% and include approximately $0.30 of anticipated restructuring and related investment. The Company expects full year 2022 free cash flow conversion of 90 to 100% of adjusted net income.