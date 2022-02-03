Lumentum Non-GAAP EPS of $1.60 beats by $0.02, revenue of $446.7M beats by $1.98M

Feb. 03, 2022 7:34 AM ETLumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Lumentum press release (NASDAQ:LITE): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.60 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $446.7M (-6.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.98M.
  • FQ3 outlook: Net revenue in the range of $375M to $405M vs. consensus of $425.11M, Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.01 to $1.19 vs. consensus of $1.36.
  • CEO comment: "Looking beyond these near-term supply challenges, I am highly optimistic about our outlook and believe market inflections beneficial to us in all of our addressable markets will drive double-digit revenue growth in fiscal 2023 and beyond not including the pending acquisition of NeoPhotonics."
