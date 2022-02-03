Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) generated revenue growth of 52.4% in Q4 against a soft pandemic comparable. New acquisitions and the growing Barstool business factored into the strong sales tally.

Adjusted EBITDAR came in at $480.5M vs. $365.4M a year ago and $399.4M in 2019.

Sports betting will continue to be big theme for the company this year. Penn National (PENN) noted that it now operates sports betting in 12 states and iCasino in four and looks forward to gaining additional scale in 2022 with anticipated launches in Ontario, Ohio and Maryland. For this year, the company expects the segment to narrow its losses more than its previous outlook. Guidance called for an EBITDA loss of approximately $50M within our Interactive segment this year amid the scaling up operations and infrastructure in anticipation of bringing technology in-house and launching in new jurisdictions. Penn stated that its total liquidity position of $2.5B, inclusive of $1.9B in cash, positions it to be opportunistic in an extremely dynamic marketplace.

Shares of PENN fell 4.35% premarket following the earnings release.