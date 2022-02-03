Berry Global Group Non-GAAP EPS of $1.25 misses by $0.09, revenue of $3.57B beats by $140M
Feb. 03, 2022 7:38 AM ETBerry Global Group, Inc. (BERY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Berry Global Group press release (NYSE:BERY): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.25 misses by $0.09.
- Revenue of $3.57B (+13.7% Y/Y) beats by $140M.
- Shares -0.7% PM.
- The company is reaffirming its FY2022 guidance of adjusted earnings per share of $7.20 to $7.70 vs. consensus of $7.24 and organic volume growth of 2% as provided on the November fiscal year-end earnings call.
- The company is also reaffirming the full-year free cash flow range of $900M to $1B.
- The company authorized new share repurchase plan of $1 B; expect to repurchase at least $350M of shares outstanding in FY2022.