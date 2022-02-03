Surmodics Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.13, revenue of $23M; reaffirms full year guidance
Feb. 03, 2022 7:39 AM ETSurmodics, Inc. (SRDX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Surmodics press release (NASDAQ:SRDX): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.13.
- Revenue of $23M (+3.1% Y/Y).
- Surmodics expects fiscal year 2022 revenue to range from $97 million to $101 million vs. consensus of $105.00M. The Company expects fiscal 2022 diluted GAAP EPS to range from a loss per share of $(2.05) to $(1.55), which reflects increased investments to accelerate the Company’s strategy. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for fiscal 2022 is expected to range from a loss per share of $(1.75) to $(1.25) vs. consensus of -$1.47.