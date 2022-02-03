Surmodics Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.13, revenue of $23M; reaffirms full year guidance

Feb. 03, 2022 7:39 AM ETSurmodics, Inc. (SRDX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Surmodics press release (NASDAQ:SRDX): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.13.
  • Revenue of $23M (+3.1% Y/Y).
  • Surmodics expects fiscal year 2022 revenue to range from $97 million to $101 million vs. consensus of $105.00M. The Company expects fiscal 2022 diluted GAAP EPS to range from a loss per share of $(2.05) to $(1.55), which reflects increased investments to accelerate the Company’s strategy. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for fiscal 2022 is expected to range from a loss per share of $(1.75) to $(1.25) vs. consensus of -$1.47.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.