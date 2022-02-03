MarketAxess reports 24% growth in January monthly trading volume
Feb. 03, 2022 7:39 AM ETMarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) trades 1.9% higher premarket after it reported January monthly trading volume of $715.7B (+24% Y/Y), consisting of $239.3B in credit volume and $476.3B (+41%) in rates volume; it marks the second-highest month of total trading volume ever in January.
- The second highest monthly portfolio trading volume of $5.4B; an estimated average $270M in portfolio trades were executed per day over the platform, up from an estimated $208M/day in 4Q21.
- Approx. $218B, or 91%, of credit volume on the platform during the month involved institutional investor clients and ~$21B, or 9%, was dealer-to-dealer.
- Estimated U.S. high grade market share was 21.8%, up from 20.3% in the prior year, estimated market volume down 11% Y/Y.
- Estimated U.S. high yield market share of 15.3%, down slightly from 15.7% in the prior year; estimated market volume down 2% Y/Y.