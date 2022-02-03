MarketAxess reports 24% growth in January monthly trading volume

Feb. 03, 2022 7:39 AM ETMarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Hectic stock market

Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd/Stockbyte via Getty Images

  • MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) trades 1.9% higher premarket after it reported January monthly trading volume of $715.7B (+24% Y/Y), consisting of $239.3B in credit volume and $476.3B (+41%) in rates volume; it marks the second-highest month of total trading volume ever in January.
  • The second highest monthly portfolio trading volume of $5.4B; an estimated average $270M in portfolio trades were executed per day over the platform, up from an estimated $208M/day in 4Q21.
  • Approx. $218B, or 91%, of credit volume on the platform during the month involved institutional investor clients and ~$21B, or 9%, was dealer-to-dealer.
  • Estimated U.S. high grade market share was 21.8%, up from 20.3% in the prior year, estimated market volume down 11% Y/Y.
  • Estimated U.S. high yield market share of 15.3%, down slightly from 15.7% in the prior year; estimated market volume down 2% Y/Y.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.