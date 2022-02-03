Lightning eMotors pops 5% after electrification deal with General Motors
Feb. 03, 2022 7:41 AM ETLightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) jumps 5% in premarket trading after the company strikes off deal with General Motors (NYSE:GM) to electrify its popular medium duty truck platforms.
- The EV manufacturer stated Thursday that it has reached an agreement with General Motors to be its first speciality vehicle manufacturer to provide fully electric Class 3 through Class 6 commercial vehicles.
- The vehicles will be manufactured at Lightning eMotors' production campus in Loveland, Colorado.
- "GM has provided chassis to commercial vehicle upfitters and fleets for many years, so to now offer electrified versions of these vehicles with Lightning’s powertrains demonstrates our joint vision towards an electrified future that is putting vehicles on the road today," said Lightning eMotors’ CEO and co-founder Tim Reeser. "We are at the forefront of specialty vehicle fleet electrification."
- GM stock is down 1.4% in premarket.
