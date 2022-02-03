Fortive Non-GAAP EPS of $0.79 beats by $0.01, revenue of $1.37B misses by $70M; guides Q1 revenue and EPS above estimates
- Fortive press release (NYSE:FTV): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.79 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $1.37B (+3.8% Y/Y) misses by $70M.
- For the first quarter of 2022, Fortive anticipates revenue of $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion vs. consensus of $1.39B, diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $0.40 to $0.44 and adjusted diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $0.65 to $0.69 vs. consensus of $0.72.
- For the full year 2022, Fortive anticipates revenue of $5.73 billion to $5.88 billion vs. consensus of $5.77B, diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $2.03 to $2.17 and adjusted diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $3.00 to $3.13 vs. consensus of $3.11.