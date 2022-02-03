Merck tops Q4 forecast; sees COVID-19 pill sales of $5B-$6B in FY22

Feb. 03, 2022 7:44 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Profit or business Income growing up concepts with graph.dollar money exchange.budget in 4 quarter. investment succes

HAKINMHAN/iStock via Getty Images

Merck (NYSE:MRK) announced financial results for Q4 2021 ended December 31, 2021.

Sales increased 24% Y/Y to $13.52B, ahead of analyst forecast of $13.14B. Oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment, molnupiravir recorded revenue of $952M, primarily consisting of sales in U.S., U.K. and Japan.

Keytruda sales grew 15% over prior year to $4.58B; Gardasil/Gardasil 9 revenue jumped 53% to $1.53B. Januvia/Janumet sales rose 5% Y/Y to $1.39B.

Proquad/MMR-II/Varivax sales added 4% Y/Y to reach $509M; Lynparza revenue surged 30% to $268M.

Q4 pharmaceutical sales increased 23% to $12B reflecting sales of molnupiravir and growth in oncology, vaccines and hospital acute care products.

Non-GAAP EPS was $1.80 for Q4, up 84% over prior year and exceeding estimate of $1.52. Non-GAAP net income was $4.58B, compared to $2.94B in Q4 2020.

Merck anticipates FY 2022 revenue to be between $56.1B and $57.6B (consensus $56.78B), molnupiravir sales are expected to be between $5B to $6B

The pharma giant expects non-GAAP EPS in the range of $7.12 and $7.27 (consensus $7.29) and GAAP EPS to be between $5.76 and $5.91.

Seeking Alpha contributor Jonathan Weber says a stronger-than-expected sales performance for molnupiravir could be an upside catalyst in 2022 in his recent article.

Previously (Feb. 3): Merck Non-GAAP EPS of $1.80 beats by $0.28, revenue of $13.52B beats by $380M

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.