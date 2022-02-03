Merck (NYSE:MRK) announced financial results for Q4 2021 ended December 31, 2021.

Sales increased 24% Y/Y to $13.52B, ahead of analyst forecast of $13.14B. Oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment, molnupiravir recorded revenue of $952M, primarily consisting of sales in U.S., U.K. and Japan.

Keytruda sales grew 15% over prior year to $4.58B; Gardasil/Gardasil 9 revenue jumped 53% to $1.53B. Januvia/Janumet sales rose 5% Y/Y to $1.39B.

Proquad/MMR-II/Varivax sales added 4% Y/Y to reach $509M; Lynparza revenue surged 30% to $268M.

Q4 pharmaceutical sales increased 23% to $12B reflecting sales of molnupiravir and growth in oncology, vaccines and hospital acute care products.

Non-GAAP EPS was $1.80 for Q4, up 84% over prior year and exceeding estimate of $1.52. Non-GAAP net income was $4.58B, compared to $2.94B in Q4 2020.

Merck anticipates FY 2022 revenue to be between $56.1B and $57.6B (consensus $56.78B), molnupiravir sales are expected to be between $5B to $6B

The pharma giant expects non-GAAP EPS in the range of $7.12 and $7.27 (consensus $7.29) and GAAP EPS to be between $5.76 and $5.91.

