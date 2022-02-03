Alico Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.24 beats by $0.05, revenue of $15.34M beats by $2.34M
Feb. 03, 2022 7:46 AM ETAlico, Inc. (ALCO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Alico press release (NASDAQ:ALCO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.24 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $15.34M (+11.7% Y/Y) beats by $2.34M.
- In the last week of Jan., certain areas where ALCO's citrus trees are located experienced below freezing conditions that are expected to have a material adverse effect on the yield of this season’s Valencia crop.
- In light of expected lower fruit yield and uncertainties regarding the extent of damage caused by the recent freeze, ALCO is withdrawing its prior guidance for net income, EBITDA, adj. net income and adj. EBITDA for FY22, and expects to update that guidance once it can secure more information about the impact of the freeze.