Tradeweb reports 7.6% growth in January ADV
Feb. 03, 2022 7:49 AM ETTradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) reported January 2022 trading volume of $22.3T; average daily volume stood at $1.12T (+7.6% Y/Y).
- In January, fully electronic share for U.S High Yield TRACE set a Tradeweb record of 8.2%.
- U.S. government bond ADV was up 28.4% Y/Y to $146.6B and European government bond ADV was up 22.2% Y/Y to $37B.
- Mortgage ADV was down 15% Y/Y to $211.8B.
- Fully electronic U.S. Credit ADV was up 19.7% Y/Y to $3.8B and European credit ADV was up 2.8% Y/Y to $2.1B; credit derivatives ADV was higher by 37.3% to $13.1B.
- U.S. ETF ADV was up 70.5% Y/Y to $9.6B and European ETF ADV was up 21.3% to $3.7B.
- Repurchase Agreement ADV was up 5.5% Y/Y to $346.5B.