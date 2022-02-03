Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) moved slightly higher in early trading after the company topped organic sales expectations with its Q4 earnings report and forecast full-year profit above consensus estimates.

Organic sales rose 4% during the quarter to more than double the consensus mark of +1.9%. Adjusted gross margin came in at 43.5% of sales 43.9% a year ago. Higher logistics, labor and packaging costs contributed to the decline as well as unfavorable mix driven by accelerated growth in the North America Salty Snacks segment. Accelerating net price realization partially offset those headwinds, per the food giant.

Looking ahead, Hershey (HSY) said it expects sales growth to be driven primarily by price increases across all of its segments. Pricing is anticipated to partially offset investments in labor, along with higher logistics costs and raw material inflation. In addition, sales growth and increased media efficiencies are expected to more than offset gross margin pressures to help drive EPS share growth.

Shares of Hershey Company (HSY) are up 0.23% in premarket action to $199.00 following the earnings topper.